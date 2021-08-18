Letter to the Editor: Resident Would Like to See Less Trash on Parkways

Letter to the Editor:

I have noticed an alarming trend in our beautiful city…we have some pretty trashy people here.

While all my neighbors and all my fellow Burbanker friends agree with me; we must keep Burbank looking clean, for some reason there are a few stinky eggs out there like this business that just dumped a bunch of stuff out on the parkway. No permit, no dumpster, just left their garbage out for someone else to deal with. I called Burbank’s bulky item pick up to arrange the pickup and they were nice enough to deal with it.

This isn’t an isolated incident either. We have some pretty trashy folks living in Burbank who think that their garbage is someone’s treasure and I have seen junk on the parkway for weeks at various locations. I have started just calling it in myself.

If you aren’t aware, Burbank will arrange a pick up of bulky stuff without a fee but it can only be placed out the day of the regular trash pickup and not before.

Here’s the email to use for making a request: bulkyitemcollection@ burbankca.gov

Some items require a nominal fee and some items are prohibited altogether.

Be sure to read this flyer before making a request: https://bit.ly/ 2UtbiDc

Let’s keep Burbank clean and beautiful and not allow junky people to put their trash out on the parkway and have it sit for a very long time.