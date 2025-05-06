Letter to the Editor: Residents are Thanked for Support of  “Dress Up to Donate”

Letter to the Editor:

The John Burroughs Chapter of SkillsUSA wanted to thank those that donated to our “Dress Up to Donate” initiative. This charitable event collected gently used formal attire and made it available to all Burbank Unified School District students at no cost to wear for their prom.

While we aim to improve our application process to potentially advance to the national level, the most rewarding outcome was providing a beautiful gown to a student who lost her home in the Palisades Fire.

How You Can Continue to Help

Mrs. Clark and Mrs. Macias kindly request that as you clean out your wardrobes, please consider donating gently used formal attire to our ongoing event. We will be accepting dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry, and accessories that can be dropped off at JBHS throughout the rest of this school year and next. Your contributions will help more students attend formal events who might otherwise be unable to afford appropriate attire.