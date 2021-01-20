Letter to the Editor: Residents Says No to Pot Shops in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:
As a Burbank resident, I wish to voice my objection to the idea of pot shops being allowed in Burbank.
They do nothing to make it a better place to live.
Instead, they attract undesirables. If there’s a city council vote on the matter, I will support the members who are against it.
Mary Young
Hello, I am one of these undesirables. I live here. I use marijuana so I can reduce my dependency on meds with horrible side effects. I travel out of Burbank and let other areas get the tax benefit so I can continue.
This seems like an outdated and fear-based assessment rather than one based on anything remotely like a reasoned review of the facts. I can certainly get behind concerns over number and locations of shops, taxation, resources for drug education for both adults and kids, etc. But extreme positions on either side do not advance progress. Cost-benefit review should inform the decision-making by City Council, and that includes public opinion. But communities benefit most when their members are educated.
I’m with Mary.
No shops in Burbank.
I love a letter like this from someone who probably has a cupboard full of alcohol and a medicine cabinet full of pills, both of which cause more harm to people than marijuana ever did. I’ve been a resident of Burbank for 25 years, a contributing member of society, and I too spend my marijuana dollars outside of the city. It’s really time to stop the 1950s cannabis fear-mongering.
I don’t have much of a horse in this race since I don’t smoke, but I used to live in a dry county back east — that level of pearl-clutching towards alcohol brings the same result as blocking these dispensaries out here.
They’re gonna get it down the street anyway so what’s the harm in letting our Burbank burnouts put a little more money into our local coffers? Lord knows we have more than enough liquor stores without Burbank turning into a hellhole. It’ll be the same with dispensaries.
I don’t want weed shops here. The smell of weed hangs like a pall of smoke over areas surrounding these shops and it gives me the worst migraines imaginable. Sometimes these migraines last for days and are so debilitating that I cannot work. One reason I moved to Burbank, a city I adore, was to get away from these shops.