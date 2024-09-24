Letter to the Editor: Residents Want to See Burbank Elections Remain Nonpartisan

Letter to the Editor:

Our local elections have become influenced by partisan interference instead of focusing on the best candidates for our children and our community.

Article II, Section 6(a) of the State of California’s Constitution, states that all school board and city council elections are to be nonpartisan.

Under this provision, anyone running for the School Board or City Council in Burbank is required to run without a party designation, regardless of whether they are registered to vote with a particular political party, or publicly aligned with a political party. The Constitution demands that they do NOT run as partisans.

In addition, Section 6(b) of the California Constitution prohibits a political party from nominating a candidate for these nonpartisan offices. Candidates for City Council and the School Board cannot include their political party preference on the ballot. So, even if the candidate for municipal office wanted to include that they were a Democrat or Republican, that designation could not be indicated on the ballot.

The reasons for this make a lot of sense. Political parties are irrelevant to the role and responsibilities of local school boards and city councils. Cooperation between elected officials belonging to different parties is more likely if they’re not labeled as political opponents. It’s for the benefit of the children and citizens of our community to NOT have partisan elections, and it is therefore demanded by the California state Constitution.

Unfortunately, here in Burbank, local political groups have taken a strong stance towards politicizing our local elections to the detriment of citizens. In one case, a small group of less than 60 individuals publicly “endorse” a select group of candidates based on their political party registration instead of evaluating the core values and beliefs of every candidate, overlooking who might be the most qualified or best choice for our children and city. By publicizing these “endorsements” these groups interfere with the integrity of municipal elections as they are intended to be as defined by our state Constitution.

Voters please vote. Local elections matter for our children and our community. And please research EACH and EVERY candidate based on their merits. Find out who is behind the endorsements and ask if they interviewed EVERY candidate. Attend the upcoming Candidate Forums to learn about each candidate or try to watch a replay online. The City Council Forum is on September 26th at 5:30 pm at Woodbury University’s Fletcher Jones Auditorium. The School Board Candidate Forum is on October 9th at 5:30 pm at Luther Burbank Middle School Auditorium. Avoid the manipulations of specific political advocacy groups.

Sincerely,

Patricia Burlingham – Local Business Owner

David Donahue, Local Business Owner

Barry Gussow, Realtor

Michael Hastings, Former Mayor

Kathy Hastings, Disney Cancer Center Board Member

Alexandra Helfrich, Advocate and Local Business owner

Elena Hubbell, Former Board of Education Member

Rod James, Burbank Resident

Dave Kemp, Retired Teacher and Former Board of Education Member

Debbie Kukta, Former Board of Education Member

Tina McDermott, College Professor/Former City of Burbank Employee

Bob Mohler, Entertainment Professional

Chez Mohler, Burbank Teacher

Dana Morris, Property Manager

Paula Morris, Retired Teacher

Carrie Pool – Resident

Roberta Reynolds, Former Board of Education Member

Barry Sarna, Retired Teacher

Kathy Wills Sarna, Teacher

Cynthia Schafer, Burbank Resident

Jon Schafer, Local Business Owner

Ken Schafer, Local Business Owner

Christine Senteney, Burbank Resident

Steve Senteney, Local Business Owner

Ward Smith, Burbank Resident

Karen Volpei, Realtor

Linda Walmsley, Retired Teacher

Suzanne Weerts, Writer/Producer and Advocate

Kimberly Williams, Local Business Owner

Lance Williams, Local Business Owner