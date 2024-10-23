Letter to the Editor: Ressident Appreciates Anthony’s Support During Entertainment Strikes

Letter to the Editor:

In the past month, I have attended three city council debates. These are not ideal formats for so many candidates with general questions.

I have worked in the entertainment industry for 38 years, mainly as a theatrical talent agent. With the aftermath of Covid-19, the strikes and potential Strikes, and now the entertainment industry erosion, I became more involved with local and state politics. Others have joined me.

Konstantine Anthony, as mayor, council member and SAG/AFTRA member, has been incredibly helpful in our pursuit to reinvent and reinvest in the entertainment industry. I know this business only makes sense to those who work in it. This is partially on us. Only Anthony, Laura Friedman and a few other officials have been a part of it.

At the first debate, a question about the entertainment industry’s decline was brought. Anthony, Emma Poreiro and a few others had ideas. I was surprised and very disappointed on Chris Rizzotti and Judie Wilke’s answers. They placed the decline in business and why the strikes went on solely on the talent and guilds. The studios bragged about not wanting to negotiate. Also, there are greener pastures, in locales with better, more established incentives, less red tape, better costs of living and now, more skilled talent and crews available.

At the Oct. 13 debate, I asked about how to keep business local. I stated that the major studios are not going to be producing projects like they have before. Viewing habits, corporate mergers and the streaming services not being about this. I cover projects all over the world. We always competed with Canada and some states. Now it is many states and countries. Also, everyone brags about being the media capital of the world, without thinking that media includes radio, podcasts, print, digital and music. We heard good options about making the city a destination, create new business and updating the Starlight Bowl and other locales. But these weren’t from the pair with all of the lawn signs.

We need to work together if we don’t want more people and businesses to leave. Las Vegas and Dublin are appealing to me, but like many others, I want to stay here.

I encourage everyone who works in entertainment industry, or a related business, and lives in Burbank, do their homework and elect people who will care about us. I know the current council does.

I am still debating my other choice, but I know who is not in the mix.

Mark Scroggs

Burbank