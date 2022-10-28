Letter to the Editor: Retired Principal Throws Support Behind Springer

Letter to the Editor:

I am writing this in support of Councilmember Sharon Springer and ask that you vote for her to remain on the Burbank City Council.

As a retired Educator/Prinicpal of 38 years with the Burbank Unified School District. I have had the pleasure of knowing Sharon Springer since 2011. We met at Burbank Community Day School where we worked on developing the school garden, the cooking program and multiple projects with our students and community members. In working with her, I have come to know and appreciate Sharon’s passion and commitment to the Burbank community. Whatever program or activity arose she was there to lend a helping hand. My students, staff and myself were grateful to have her knowledge, wisdom, compassion, and enthusiasm when working on any project. She understands the role of councilmember and she works hard at it. When it comes to experience, commitment and knowledge, Sharon Springer is a proven community leader and councilmember. I ask you to get to know Sharon Springer and vote for her for City Council.

By Christine Krohn

Former BUSD Principal