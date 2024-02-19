Letter to the Editor: Rizzotti First to Throw His Hat into 2024 City Council Race

Letter to the Editor:

Dear Fellow Burbank Residents,

I’m reaching out with excitement and a heart full of passion for our hometown – Burbank. It’s a place I’ve called home all my life, It has been an honor to serve on the City of Burbank Planning Board for the past 12 years and for the past several years, our City’s Charter Review Committee. It’s a privilege to now step forward and run for the Burbank City Council.

This city, with its vibrant spirit and close-knit community, has given me so much. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I’m eager to bring a wave of fresh ideas and energy to the council, to tackle the challenges we face with creativity and critical thinking.

Burbank is a community where everyone belongs, and I’m committed to ensuring it stays that way. From safeguarding our neighborhoods to advancing sustainable practices, and addressing the pressing issue of homelessness – these are not just policies to me, they’re personal commitments.

I promise to be a listener first and foremost, always prioritizing your voices and your vision for our city. Working together, we can ensure Burbank continues to be a place we’re all proud to call home.

Embarking on this campaign journey is a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to connecting with as many of you as possible. With your support, I believe we can achieve incredible things for our community.

Thank you for considering my candidacy. Let’s make the future of Burbank as bright as its people.

Warm regards,

Chris Rizzotti

Burbank