Letter to the Editor: Rizzotti is Grateful for Support for City Council Victory

Letter to the Editor:

I close out this successful campaign with thanks and gratitude. Thank you to all the candidates who put their life on hold to take this opportunity to serve and give back to our city. Win or lose it takes a unique person to run for public office, much respect. A special thank you to my wife Jennifer who traveled this road with me, I love you! Thank you to my incredible family, my brother Michael and his wife and my mom and dad for their support.

My amazing campaign team who was with me day and night, thank you! Thank you to Debbie Kukta my treasure who kept the accounting exact and the talented Ashley Erikson my graphic designer, both did an amazing job so that I could focus on the task. Thank you to so many who did small things like bring me a sandwich at the end of a 12- hr. day and to those who did big things like attend every event, bringing new folks into the fold, and showing unwavering support. I will never forget get it! To everyone who supported me with a donation, volunteered, held an event, took a sign, made a phone call, and encouraged me throughout. You fueled me to work late into the night and push past the fatigue.

To my friend Judie Wilke, it was never our intention to run as a “ticket”. We have similar values, both lifelong residents, had thousands of signs side by side in the ground everywhere. Beyond our control we were featured in ads and flyers together and asked to appear together at events. We became linked, like Captain and Tennille.

It was a remarkable journey; I’m saddened that Judie will not be taking the rest of the journey with me. Judie Wilke has been a huge asset to our community, a person with tremendous character and someone I respect very much.

To the residents of Burbank, I look forward to representing all of Burbank, whether you voted for me or not. I will listen to all voices, so that everyone is heard. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and for your trust.

Chris Rizzotti

Council Member Elect