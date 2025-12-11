Letter to the Editor: School Administrators, Employees, Teachers, and PTA Throw Support Behind Macias for New Superintendent

Letter to the Editor:

We, a collective of members from the Burbank Teachers Association (BTA), California School Employees Association (CSEA), Burbank Association of School Administrators (BASA), and Burbank Parent Teachers Association (PTA), are writing to express our deep concerns regarding the Burbank Unified School District’s (BUSD) potential expenditure of up to $40,000 on a contract to hire an external firm for a public search for the next Superintendent. We strongly urge the Board of Education to reconsider this unnecessary use of funds, particularly in light of two interconnected factors that highlight the wisdom of promoting from within.

First and foremost, Dr. Oscar Macias is already performing the role with exceptional dedication and effectiveness. Since assuming the position in early summer, Dr. Macias has demonstrated a genuine commitment to leading BUSD toward the excellence it deserves. He commands the respect of staff, students, and the community, embodying ethical leadership and fostering strong local connections that an external candidate could not easily replicate. Remarkably, he has navigated the district’s challenges with minimal support from the administration team, showcasing remarkable grit, tenacity, and courageous leadership. Dr. Macias has not shied away from difficult conversations or conflicts when they serve the greater good of improving our schools. It is his firm approach, often encapsulated in his statement, “You are either part of the solution moving forward, or part of the problem”—that has led to necessary changes, including placing key members of the leadership team on administrative leave. Promoting Dr. Macias would build on this proven foundation rather than risking disruption with an unknown outsider.

Compounding this is the district’s precarious financial situation, which makes such spending particularly ill-advised. We anticipate that the upcoming first interim budget report will reveal the need for millions in cuts over the next several years due to ongoing deficit spending. While $40,000 may appear modest to the Board, to our community it represents real livelihoods, potentially the equivalent of someone’s employment or essential resources for our classrooms. In these trying times, every dollar must be allocated thoughtfully to support our students, educators, and staff, not diverted to redundant searches when a capable leader is already in place.

We call on the Board of Education to prioritize fiscal responsibility and internal talent by appointing Dr. Oscar Macias as the permanent Superintendent. This decision would not only save valuable resources but also affirm the district’s commitment to stability and progress. Our students, schools, families, employees, and community deserve no less.

Sincerely,

Members of the Burbank Teachers Association (BTA),

California School Employees Association (CSEA),

Burbank Association of School Administrators (BASA),

and Burbank Parent Teachers Association (PTA)