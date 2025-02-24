Letter to the Editor: Schultz Touts New Legistation to Help Entertainment Industry in Southern California

Letter to the Editor:

As the California State Legislature enters its second month of the 2025 Session, we are quickly approaching the deadline for the introduction of new legislation. One particular cause that I am passionate about is the preservation of the entertainment industry in Southern California. Last week, my colleagues and I introduced a pair of companion bills (Assembly Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 630) to do just that!

But first some background information. The California Film & Television Tax Credit (CFTTC) Program was enacted in 2009 as part of an economic stimulus plan to promote film and television production spending, jobs, and increased tax revenues in California. The CFTTC has been an incredibly effective program that has helped keep our entertainment workers working, studios afloat, and small supporting businesses operating.

Importantly, the 44th Assembly District is home to most of the major entertainment production studios based in California and, therefore, many of the industry’s entertainment jobs call Burbank, Glendale, and Los Angeles “home.” My family joins the many above and below the line workers in this district who rely on this program and the health of the industry as a whole to put food on our table. ​

In October 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to expand the CFTTC program to $750 million annually, a massive increase from the current $330 million annual allocation. This ambitious expansion would position California as the top state for capped film incentive programs, surpassing other states like New York. I look forward to voting for this proposal in the coming months as a member of the Assembly Budget Committee. But we cannot stop there!

We must do more to safeguard and preserve this essential industry. As our region’s representative in the State Assembly, I will fight to protect the CFTTC, expand program eligibility, and make it a permanent fixture of our economic development strategy for the region. For example, many film and television productions fall outside existing program requirements (e.g., productions with budgets less than $1 million or greater than $75 million). Rectifying these shortcomings by making positive programmatic changes will be the focus of this important piece of legislation.

But in a challenging economic climate, we will need every voice in our state capitol advocating for such programmatic changes and more dedicated funding for the CFTTC. This is where each of you reading this article can help us make our case to other legislators statewide.

If you would like to share your comments about the importance of the future of the CFTTC, please consider sending us an email at Assemblymember.Schultz@assembly.ca.gov. You are also welcome to call our district office at (818) 558-3043. If you have friends or family in other parts of California, please encourage them to contact their Assemblymember or State Senator.

It remains a privilege to represent all of you. By working together, we will ensure the long-term health and prosperity of our entertainment industry. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the 44th Assembly District.

Nick Schultz

Assemblymember

44th Assembly District