Letter to the Editor: Support Tax Amazon Burbank, a Local Grassroots, Working Class Movement

Letter to the Editor:

My fellow residents,

Last year I proposed a city tax on large corporations like Amazon and WalMart to fund essential public services like rental assistance, school funding, and small business relief. https://myburbank.com/letter-to-the-editor-council-candidate-wants-amazon-taxed/

Since the November election, the pandemic and economic crises have continued to afflict working class Burbankers. Everyday people are suffering from rent and utility debt, lack of medical care and affordable housing, and job loss–all while corporations like Amazon have made over $1 trillion in profits since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic..

That’s why I’m excited to support Tax Amazon Burbank, a local grassroots, working class movement that’s taking on the pandemic profiteers to tax the biggest businesses here in Burbank with the expressed intent to fund these social programs. To beat these corporate giants, we need renters, workers, union activists, and youth to get involved! This Saturday is the first Tax Amazon Action Conference in Burbank: https://fb.me/e/a7bXY0Ev7 During this online meeting, we will discuss how to implement a winning strategy based upon the successful Tax Amazon movement in Seattle in 2020. These proposals will then be submitted to City Council for inclusion on the 2022 ballot.

This is working class democracy in action.Get involved, get to know your neighbors, and get on the zoom call this Saturday at 2pm! I hope to see you there.

Contact TaxAmazonBurbank@gmail.com for further info.

In solidarity,

Konstantine Anthony

BUSD parent and local elected official