Letter to the Editor: Supportive Resident Wants You Learn Facts About Marijuana Dispensaries

Letter to the Editor:

It does not matter how long you have lived in an area or how many grandchildren you have when writing a letter to the editor in opposition to marijuana dispensaries. One means nothing to the other.

What matters are facts. Medical science. The truth. Not fear.

The crime rate in Burbank was higher in 1990 than it was in 2020. In fact, crime rates in Burbank have steadily decreased in the past 30 years. So, In the 1990’s crime in Burbank was at a high point. What was to blame then? Did people blame the new 7/11 opening on the corner or the new Taco Bell?

A dispensary is apt to have better security than a 7/11 or an AM/PM mini mart. Also, the average clientele of a dispensary has and makes more money than the average customer of other establishments.

The average amount spent at a 7/11 per visit is less than twenty dollars. The average amount spent on a visit to a dispensary is close to 100 dollars.

The tax benefits for a financially struggling city are enormous.

Below is a link to an article regarding the fallacy that dispensaries bring crime. There are links within that article to the original study.

https://www.rollingstone.com/ culture/culture-news/ marijuana-dispensaries-crime- rate-study-834997/

Also here is a study done on the declining crime rate in Burbank. You can also do your own research, as the city council should do regarding crime rates in other cities rising or falling when a dispensary opens or closes.

http://www.cpsm.us/wp-content/ uploads/2019/08/Final-Burbank- Investigation-Division-Report_ 13May2015.pdf

There are also a number of proven medical uses for Marijuana.

The fact of the matter is, people oppose marijuana dispensaries for religious or personal preferences and use “rising crime” as a go to scare tactic when they need one. How about we make decisions based on science, facts and the economic stimulation the city would benefit from.

In the year 2021 having a marijuana dispensary in your city should not be something to hysterically oppose. What will be next?

Best wishes,

Ken Blackwell