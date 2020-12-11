Letter to the Editor: Tin Horn Flats Putting Residents at Risk

I was reading an article on Google that originated on NBC News that tin horn Flats will not be following the Mandate of closing outdoor dining. Even though I sympathize with the owner he’s just putting Burbank residents at risk. But what makes me outrageously angry is that the Burbank Police Department publicly stated that they’re not going to enforce the mandate. They are supposed to protect all Burbank residents not just one business owner and by not enforcing the mandate they prove to be hypocrites and are not to be trusted.

Barbara Levandoski