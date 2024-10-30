Letter to the Editor: Transportation Commissioner Throws Support Behind Polon

Letter to the Editor:

I met Eddy Polon a little over a year ago when I was appointed to the Burbank Transportation Commission*. I clearly remember his calm, analytical feedback to staff and was immediately struck by how constructive and thoughtful his remarks were. He was never interested in taking credit or issuing blame, focusing solely on the matters at hand. But it was his eternal optimism and infectious smile which stuck with me.

We live in a tumultuous world; the stormy seas of change crash against the walls of our City Hall, with a worrisome frequency. In such a time where unfunded mandates are being doled out like candy, half-century-old infrastructure is crumbling like chalk, and our residents are struggling to support their families in a period of supposed prosperity, we cannot afford to elect leaders who simply roll with the punches. Our city deserves visionary leaders who see past the withering entrenchments of today and look beyond those high walls, to the bright opportunities of tomorrow.

You need only read Eddy’s platform to see that optimism shine through. While some candidates seek to re-adjudicate the failures of City Councils past, he’s focused on responsibly developing a growing city.

To build on the City Council’s recent sea change, Eddy’s vision for Burbank reimagines the infrastructure of our city as one which is efficient, green, and safe for all residents. He champions once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects, like the Olive Bridge Multimodal Transportation Center which will transform and revitalize our downtown. At the core of this and his other supported projects, is a personal understanding of the struggles of operating a small business.

This November, I’ll be casting my ballot for Eddy Polon, because in a world of seemingly endless crises, Eddy sees the light at the end of the tunnel. His optimism and excitement for the future of our city is contagious. And I simply cannot help but be overjoyed at the idea of seeing him become our next City Councilmember.

Andre Dionysian

Burbank Transportation Commissioner*

*Title/affiliation included for identification purposes only and does not indicate institutional endorsements.