Letter to the Editor: Vice-Mayor Frutos Gives Holiday Message to Burbank Residents

Letter to the Editor:

With the holiday season here, I would like to take a moment to wish each of you best wishes for you and your families through the holidays.

This holiday season is going to be unlike anything most of us have ever experience. For most of us, that translates into a Thanksgiving Day celebration that is … different. Our community has faced sickness, loneliness and loss of precious lives. More than ever, we will embrace and appreciate our families this holiday season. This year, it is also a holiday of hope. Although 2020 has been challenging and surreal for all of us, we must pause and take a moment to give thanks for all the blessing we do have.

I also want thank all of our residents for your patience, strength and compassion and ongoing efforts to help others in need. We have seen residents volunteer to deliver food to seniors and to contribute to families in need, our non-profits continue to provide great services and our Police and Fire personnel are creative and continue to keep our community safe.

On behalf of my wife Laura and I, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and healthy holiday season.

Wishing you many blessings,

Bob Frutos