Letter to the Editor: Will Nepotism or Meritocracy Prevail in our City Council’s Reorganization?

Letter to the Editor:

The City Council reorganization meeting will take place on Monday December 18 th at 10:00 am. At this meeting, it is anticipated vice mayor Nick Schultz will be appointed to serve as the next mayor of Burbank.

Once this happens, prospective mayor Schultz is highly anticipated to appoint the godmother of his child, Ms. Nikki Perez, to become our new vice mayor.

Ms. Perez is currently in a long-term relationship with the campaign manager for Mr. Schultz in his bid for the assembly seat currently held by Laura Friedman.

It is the responsibility of engaged Burbank residents to question the optics of decisions made by our local government to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability.

Regardless of the results in the city council race in 2022, the mayor and vice mayor are appointed by the council and not by the percentage of votes cast. The above-referenced scenario should cause many Burbank residents to question the following topics:

Nepotism or Meritocracy

Conflicts of Interest

Decision-Making Transparency

Fair Representation

Public Perception and Trust

Campaign Dynamic Influences

Political Affiliations

And given what is anticipated to happen, how can the following essential questions be asked and publicly answered?

1. Are all appointments based on the council person's qualifications and merit, or does the appointment raise concerns of nepotism and favoritism?

2. How can Burbank residents be assured that personal relationships will not result in conflicts of interest, and that decisions will be made in the best interest of the entire community?

3. Does the appointment represent a commitment to fair representation within our city government, considering the importance of diverse perspectives in decision-making?

4. How will the prospective mayor take concrete steps to ensure transparency, allay the concerns of the public, and maintain the public’s trust in the integrity of our local government?

5. With council member Nikki Perez’s partner serving as Mr. Schultz’s campaign manager, how can we be absolutely certain Ms. Perez’s appointment is based on her qualifications and not campaign dynamics and alliances?

2024 will be one of the most important election cycles in recent memory. Whomever is appointed to serve as mayor and vice mayor, there will still be three council members (Konstantine Anthony, Nick Schultz, and Nikki Perez) with very close political affiliations.

Therefore, it is essential to not lose sight of the fact that our current Mayor Konstantine Anthony, who is running for higher office himself, features the following on his Wikipedia page:

“Anthony is a proponent of a policeless state, advocating for the abolition of police as well as the abolition of prisons. He identifies himself as a futurist, abolitionist, and a Marxist, stating that he believes in the restructuring of societal systems and ideologies.”

Nick Schultz has publicly endorsed Mr. Anthony. Are we to reasonably assume that Mr. Schultz supports Mr. Anthony’s political policies, as well? Will Mayor Anthony show his appreciation to Mr. Schultz and vote to appoint Ms. Perez as vice mayor?

It is our duty to seek clarity on these matters and to ensure that our local government remains accountable to the people it serves. Open dialogue and clear communication are essential to dispel any doubts and to maintain the integrity of our democratic processes.



David Donahue

Burbank resident & business owner