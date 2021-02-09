Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants Police Commission Reduced in Numbers

Letter to the Editor:

I am expressing an emphatic “no” to hiring additional candidates for the Police Commission. There should be no more than three people on this commission. Furthermore, all candidates should be selected based on merit and qualifications. Diversity should not be used as a criteria for selection. I believe that this is, in and of itself, discrimination when used as the primary qualifying factor for employment. Police should be out keeping our community safe and not be participating in excess meetings or paperwork.

Once again, I strongly urge that no more than three candidates be selected for the Burbank Police Commission. I have lived in Burbank for 40 years and have been satisfied with our police protection.

Shelley Burrel