Letter top the Editor: Resident Says it is Time For Action on the BUSD Board

Letter to the Editor:
(Editor’s note: the following was sent to the Burbank Board of Education)
As I continue to carefully follow the missteps of the BUSD, it is time for the BUSD Board to act in the best interest of the children, parents, teachers and tax payers.
- Considering the FACT that the almost $500 million Bond Oversight Committee selection has not occurred and is EIGHT MONTHS behind the State mandated timeframe and the District has already spent millions of Bond Funds, without an oversight committee, I am suggesting that the BUSD Board reopen and advertise the process for qualified applicants, since one of the board members claimed that she was not comfortable with the depth of knowledge and qualifications of the list provided. During this period, any and all Bond expenditures must be suspended until the committee is seated and brought up to date. I reiterate, a Bond Oversight Committee is mandatory prior to spending any bond dollars.
- It is now time to release Andy Cantwell from his duties at the District with Just Cause. Under his management and supervision your tax dollars and the process to oversee them has been reckless. An $11 million dollar accounting error, almost nonexistent credible and succinct reviews of consulting contracts and pay warrants and the failure to assemble a Bond Oversight Committee within the State mandated timeframe. Even though this Board JUST gave him a new contract on July 1, 2025, he can be released without a six figure severance if let go for JUST CAUSE and there is a very strong case for such.
- The BUSD Board has appointed Oscar Macias as the Interim Superintendent. This man has deep and established roots in BUSD and is highly regarded in the community and among past and present educators, administrators and community leaders. It is time to have this BUSD Board allow this professional to lead and manage the operations of our Burbank Unified School District. I have seen his work, first hand and my Special Education teacher/daughter holds him in very high regard. Please allow your Superintendent to guide you and put this wounded District back on the right track. It is time to renew trust in our BUSD school operations. Children, teachers, parents and taxpayers matter. It is time to do the right thing.
Michael Hastings
Burbank