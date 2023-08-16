Lettert to the Editor: Resident Want Burbank Tenants Union to Sit Down and Meet

Letter to the Editor:

Housing Providers & Tenants asked by the city council to sit down and talk.

Led by a request from council member Zizette Mullins, an ad hoc committee consisting of council members Takahashi and Perez was formed to help facilitate a discussion between the Burbank Tenants Union and housing providers.

After nearly 3 hours of public comment, the majority of it coming from concerned mom-and-pop housing providers fearful that any further restrictions would force them into insolvency, council member Mullins requested that both sides sit down to discuss their differences.

Within a matter of days, I reached out to the council members, saying that individuals from the housing providers have committed to being there. Myself and many others spoke in person at that council meeting, having read the BTU’s list of demands and potential action of the council, in opposition to further restrictions.

Now, all we do is wait to hear back if the BTU will do the same. We are hopeful that given an opportunity to hear from them directly, and they from us, meaningful progress can be made in understanding each other’s prospects and concerns.

David Donahue

Burbank Resident and Business Owner