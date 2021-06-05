Life Rooted Pizzeria Serves Up Fresh And Tasty Pizzas, Salads, Sandwiches To Enthusiastic Clientele

Since their opening in May of 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, Life Rooted Pizzeria’s attention to fresh ingredients and healthy approach to their menu has helped the small restaurant on Glenoaks Boulevard grow a steady and devoted clientele.

We enjoyed some pizzas and a salad from Life Rooted recently. The menu is small but seems to have something for everyone, including gluten-free crusts made from cauliflower, vegan options, a few kids plates and a nice selection of salads, sandwiches and appetizers.

Pizzas are highly customizable with a plethora of toppings and options, to satisfy the meat lover, the veggie and the picky eaters in your life. The pizzas are available in one size only, 14 inches, which is plenty for four people to have two medium size pieces each.

We noticed that the pizza crusts aren’t as salty as other pizza joints and the house dressing also goes light on the salt, which is not a bad thing.

The Wild Mushroom and Truffle Ricotta Pizza seems to be one of Life Rooted’s most popular offerings and with good reason. The carmelized red onions and wild mushroom mix tops a truffle ricotta cream for a truly delicious and cheesy bite.

The standard Pepperoni and Mozzarella Pizza is perfectly done and should please every the most traditional pizza lover.

The Vegan Pizza, also called the Root Veggie Pizza, is made with house marinara and vegan cheese and topped with roasted beets and carrots. We added some roasted mushrooms for a heartier meal.

The Agora Salad features a large bowl of chopped Romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, tomato and cucumber and a balsamic house dressing. It’s large enough to share amongst several people.

Life Rooted Pizzeria has tables set up outside for patio dining. The inside is not yet set up for inside dining, but the decor is simple and stylish with modern clean lines and lots of natural light.

Ordering for takeout or delivery is easy via the restaurant’s website. They also take to-go orders over the phone.

We look forward to returning again to try more of the menu. The other salads, sandwiches and appetizers all look and sound delicious. We really appreciated the abundance of fresh, colorful vegetables available for many of the menu items and the restaurant’s focus on healthy preparation.

Restaurant Info: Life Rooted Pizzeria is located at 2202 Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504. (818) 845-8877. Life Rooted Pizzeria is open Wednesday and Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Life Rooted Pizzeria receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)