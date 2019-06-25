Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Returns Saturday, July 6 in Burbank

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) will be bringing the fistic fireworks on Independence Day Weekend when it returns July 6 to The Media City for a full night of MMA action and two championship bouts at the Burbank Marriott Events Center.

First, LXF Heavyweight Champion Jack May (11-6) will defend his belt for the first time against Brazilian brawler Jay Silva (12-12-1). May, a veteran of UFC, Bellator, PFL and K-1, won the heavyweight crown at LXF 1 in a brutal beatdown of Mike Quintero. Silva is riding a two-fight winning streak and has been champing at the bit to test his in-cage pedigree against May.

Then, the LXF Featherweight Championship Belt will be up for grabs when A.J. Bryant (10-3) trades fists with Jared Papazian (19-13-1) in a 145-pound LXF title clash.

The LXF’s mission is to develop the next generation of MMA fighters while also offering athletes from other sports a platform to step into the cage and pursue their dreams, and former NFL defensive lineman Chris McCain will seize the opportunity and crossover into LXF.

McCain, a four-year NFL veteran who’s played 35 career games for the Chargers, Dolphins and Saints, was recruited by LXF co-founder Shawne Merriman to make his MMA debut on July 6. He will fight Jamal Harris (0-2).

The action-packed night of fights will additionally feature Alfred Khashakyan (9-4) returning to the cage after a dominant showing knocking out Albert Morales during LXF 1 when he takes on Keith Carson (7-5) in a 135-pound showdown.

Also, veteran Southern California fan favorite Chad George (17-8) will be stepping into the cage for the last time in his career for a “retirement fight” against Hector Valenzuela (6-11).

Just like the inaugural LXF 1 show, LXF 2 will later air on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket.

Complementing the two title bouts and featured attractions at LXF 2 will be a full card of fights:

Tickets for LXF 2 can be purchased beginning at $65 online at LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office during fight night. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PST, and the first bout will take place at 7 p.m. PST. All bouts are subject to change.

For general inquiries, or to apply for press credentials, click here .

Tickets for LXF 2 can be purchased beginning at $65 online at LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office during fight night. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.