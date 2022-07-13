Local Entertainment Executive Announces Plans for Residential Mixed-Use Project in Burbank’s Media District

Local businessman and filmmaker Matt Cooper, in concert with development partner Plus Development, today filed a development application with City of Burbank for a new mixed-use housing-retail project at the corner of Riverside Drive and Pass Avenue.

The proposal for 4100 Riverside Drive calls for 44 residential units above street-level space dedicated to neighborhood-serving retail, restaurant, and grocery uses. In total, the seven-story project will consist of approximately 85,000 square feet, with 22,000 square feet dedicated for retail space. The 44 residential units and will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units to serve a variety of families in Burbank. The site is currently occupied by a one-story commercial structure and surface parking lot.

Proposal for 4100 Riverside Drive

“I am extremely proud of this project,” said Cooper. “I believe people will be thrilled to be part of creating a destination that our neighbors will want to walk to and enjoy, as well as help provide a fantastic place to live, especially for folks who work close by.”

The street-level retail space will be focused on neighborhood-serving tenants, including a small-format grocery store. The result will increase pedestrian opportunities along Riverside Drive and link this corner with the rest of the Media District.

Cooper started one of his first businesses over 25 years ago in Burbank and continues to count a number of properties in the region as home to his entertainment-focused portfolio, which specializes in post-production and entertainment uses.

“This project is very well thought out and promises to bring exciting changes to what has long been an underutilized corner of the Media District,” said Co-founder of Plus Development Christopher Carlin.

The architectural design is led by Hawkins\Brown Architects, marking their fourth mixed-use project for the Cooper-Plus team in the region. Plus Design Studios is leading the interior design.

4100 Riverside has been carefully designed to complement the existing neighborhood. The building has a staggered scale that steps down the building’s height to create a massing that acknowledges and honors the residential neighborhood to the south. 4100 Riverside will target WELL Certification and has been programmed to distribute common open space areas throughout the various amenity levels and will also feature sustainably landscaped open space. Parking for the project will be provided across three subterranean levels.

“We very much look forward to continuing the dialogue we have begun with neighbors and other stakeholders,” said Cooper. “So far, their feedback has been extremely helpful and constructive as we continue to move through the review process with the City of Burbank.”