Local Golfers Advance in Elite Event

Burroughs High sophomore Adriel Abaoag and Burbank High sophomore Zachary Ducore have advanced to the Sub-Regional qualifying round of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition after solid performances in the local qualifier at Whittier Narrows Golf Course.

The next round will be held August 2 at Coto de Caza Country Club.

Abaoag finished second and Ducore took third in the 14-and-15-year-old age group, which was won by Irvine’s Shawn Nawata. Nawata finished with a score of 169. Abaoag had a score of 156 and Ducore scored 146, as just three moved on in the competition from a field of 23.

Zachary Ducore of Burbank High

“I followed through on my routine. I wanted to make sure I had every single shot right on the line, right on the trajectory. I tried to take my shot how I wanted it,” said Abaoag, who this week finished seventh out of 170 in the Boys 13-14 IMG Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. “I practiced my chipping on the practice green that was also provided for us. I wanted to make sure everything went well. Every single shot counted. Chipping and putting, every foot counts because that’s a whole extra five points that could be added or deducted from your score.”

The top two finishers in the event sub-regional event will move on to the Regional Finals in Scottsdale, Arizona, in September.

“I was definitely nervous, but I knew that if I stuck with my plan of doing well in all three categories, it would probably work out well,” Ducore said.

Ducore said he wasn’t focused on where he would finish.

“It might not have been the top three but I was going to be content if I went out there and did my best,” he said.

He said he will take a relaxed approach going into the event at Coto de Caza.

“I’ve never played there, but I’m working every day going to the range, going to the practice putting green, getting prepared,” Ducore said. “I don’t expect anything. I just want to go out and do my best and enjoy the experience and have fun.”

Zachary’s younger brother, Josh Ducore, finished 19th in the boys 12-13 division. He will be a sixth grader at Muir Middle School.