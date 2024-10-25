Local Scouts Launch Food Drive to Fight Hunger

The Verdugo Hills Council, Scouting America is proud to announce the kickoff of its 2024-2025 Scouting for Food campaign. This annual initiative mobilizes Scouts to collect non-perishable food donations, benefiting families in need across the Greater Los Angeles area.

As part of a nationwide service effort by Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America), the Verdugo Hills Council’s Scouting for Food program directly supports local food banks, shelters, and pantries. Scouts from Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta, and other nearby neighborhoods will distribute collection bags at two different events November 2, 2024, and return the following Saturday, November 9, to collect the donations and Distribute collection bags on January 11, 2025, and return the following Monday , January 30, to collection the donations.

“With food insecurity on the rise, our Scouts are answering the call to serve,” said Amy Taylor, Assistant Scout Executive. “The impact of this program goes beyond the cans and boxes collected. It’s a reminder that Scouting is about building community and making a difference.”

Residents can participate by placing non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, soups, pasta, and cereals outside their doors on collection day. The donations will be delivered to local food pantries, including the Glendale Salvation Army and the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, ensuring that the food reaches those who need it most during the holiday season.

For more than 30 years, Scouting for Food has been a hallmark of Scouting America’s community service, with millions of pounds of food collected nationwide. This campaign not only addresses hunger but also teaches Scouts about the importance of compassion and service. The Verdugo Hills Council encourages all community members to join this effort by donating generously.

Event Details

Bag Distribution: November 2, 2024

Food Collection: November 9, 2024

Bag distribution: January 11, 2025

Food Collection: January 20, 2025

For more information or to learn how your organization can get involved, please visit the Verdugo Hills Council’s website at vhcbsa.org or contact Scouting for Food chair Marlo Johnson at (312) 560-0897

or Amy Taylor at (818) 243-6283.