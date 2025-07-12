Local Wrestling Event, Red, Fight, Blue, Offered Fans Fun, Excitement, Huge Success

The evening was eye-catching for sure and on October 19, Ghouls Night Out should be another winner.

By Rick Assad

With the weather being sublime last Sunday, local residents had numerous options for fun and entertainment.

They could have spent a day at the park, dined at a restaurant and later taken in a movie or perhaps gone to Dodger Stadium where the Boys In Blue took on the Houston Astros.

Or they could have attended a family-friendly WFB Wrestling event dubbed Red, Fight and Blue at Steel Bird Studios.

WFB Red, White & Blue

For more than two hundred over-the-top fans, the two hour and thirty-five-minute extravaganza was action-packed with jumps, slaps, swings and taunts from the wrestlers.

This was the third time a wrestling event has taken place in Burbank, and another is scheduled for October 19, called Ghouls Night Out.

Two months later, in December, there will be Holiday in the Park with the annual Santa Slam Toy Drive.

“We did everything the right way. We worked with the city and the fire department to make sure every box was checked,” said Romik Hacobian, the event’s director of publicity. “Burbank showed up for it. The support has been incredible. And yes, we’re just getting started.”

Seven bouts filled the evening and each took at least 10 to 15 minutes and some even longer.

The night began with a spotlight match as El Primohenio pinned Shiloh (The Ignorant One) Greaves and the second bout featured a women’s grudge match between longtime rivals, Madam P.J. Laurier and fan-favorite Auntie Hydie which concluded in a no contest.

WFB Red, White & blue

In a Lucha Libre showdown, the high-flyer, Diablo Azteca, pinned the mysterious Necrosis Black while in a six-man tag-team chaos, the Rock N’ Rodeo Express (TMD and Moonshine Rex Calhoun) along with A.J. Mana (The Samoan Shooter) getting the decision via a pin over The Slick Sensations (Pedro and Greyson) along with the 6-foot, 10-inch, 255-pound behemoth and Barcelona, Spain-born, Alex Ace, who is managed by Christian Rosenberg.

In the fifth clash of the night, which was another spotlight match, Harman (The Punjabi Lion) Cheema pinned American Oni while Sam Knight also pinned the WFB title holder, Snypes, who is calling it a career in 2025.

The night’s main event was a Lumberjack match and saw Journey (The Odyssey of Death) Fatu hold off Charles Thomas Edwards (CTE) after a pin.

Hacobian, who is the President of the Burbank Armenian Association, was pleased to see the full house enjoy itself and acknowledged that there is a market for this form of wrestling.

WFB Red, White & Blue

“Because it brings people together, our show is built for everyone. It’s not just about the action or the spectacle,” he said of its broad appeal. “It’s about creating something families can enjoy side by side. We don’t try to chase one demographic. We bring people into a story, into a moment, where they feel connected. There’s heart behind every match, every entrance, and every cheer from the crowd.”

Another reason people enjoyed the show is because they are close to the action and can see and engage the participants.

“We design the show to be simple enough that a second grader can follow it, but still exciting enough that adults get pulled in too,” Hacobian said. “You see parents, kids, and even grandparents reacting to the same moment, that’s special. In a time when everything feels divided, something like this reminds people what it feels like to have fun together.”

Burbank will put on more shows like this because of its past success.

“We sold out the show, sponsors are already saying they want to come back, and the energy in the room was something you could feel,” Hacobian noted. “Best part? No injuries. Just fun, community, and smiles across the board. That’s what it’s about.”

Hacobian added: “These aren’t just shows. They’re experiences with meaning,” he said. “They bring the city together and give people something real to look forward to.”

Harry Timuryan and his eight-year-old nephew Chris, who took several pictures with the participants, attended the event and left pleased.

WFB Red, White & Blue

“My nephew and I love to wrestle at home. We watch WWE on television all the time,” he said. “When this show presented itself, it was the perfect opportunity to see wrestling in real life.”

What’s the appeal? It’s pretty basic according to Timuryan, who is a Burbank realtor, is the current Governor of Affairs Director and has been President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2017 and 2024.