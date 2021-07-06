Locals Celebrate the Return of the City of Burbank’s of Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display

The City of Burbank reinstated its annual 4th of July fireworks display from the Starlight Bowl on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The fireworks show began at 9:00 p.m. and was viewed by Burbank locals and visitors for a nearly 30-minute long celebration. At DeBell Golf Club, a group gathered on the golf course and showed enthusiasm as they experienced the City’s first-holiday event since the recent June 15 reopening date for California’s economy. Under new guidelines, masks are now optional in Burbank, and social distancing is no longer required, making it a less restrained Fourth of July holiday.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“It feels amazing,” fireworks onlooker Joe Henderson said of being able to celebrate with limited COVID restrictions. “It’s incredible because we’ve been cooped up for so long. We’ve been waiting for something like this to be able to celebrate our country, to celebrate being out, it just…feels freeing.”

Although no concert event was held this year at the Starlight Bowl to keep the community safe, the City’s fireworks display elicited a strong community excitement. Many families with young children eager to celebrate the summer festivities were amongst the DeBell Golf Club gatherers, including the family of father and fireworks fan, Daniel Lopez.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“I thought it’d be nice to have my daughter come out,… check out the fireworks,…enjoy being outside and have a lot of people out for a change,” Lopez said.

The gatherers held glow sticks and played music as they watched the fireworks show, which was canceled last July in the midst of the pandemic. The return of this annual event marked a hopeful new stage for observers, who expressed their gratitude for being able to celebrate more freely.

“We feel free again,” Barb Neilsen said. “It’s a great time to celebrate Independence Day.”

Check out the video from the event.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roxd06UUPLg&t=182s