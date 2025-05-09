Locals Compete in Burbank Invitational Golf Tournament

Burroughs, Burbank and Providence participate in event at De Bell Golf Course.

Several players from the junior varsity squads of Burbank and Burroughs highs as well as those from Providence High competed this week in the second Burbank Invitational Golf Tournament at De Bell Golf Course.

“It is designed to work with pairs. It is teams of two. It is a celebration of youth golf and sportsmanship. Also, we are weaving in the Mayor’s Cup, which was a longtime tradition in Burbank. We want to create a new Mayor’s Cup with youth involved,” Providence coach Joe Marando said.

Marando said the Burbank Sunrise Kiwanis had been a sponsor of the Mayor’s Cup and that with the help of the Burbank Noon Kiwanis, he is looking to resurrect it in a new way.

Burbank High had three teams participating. The team of Dominic D’Alfonso and Tristan Torossian shot an even par 37.

The Bulldogs team of Jonas Harman and Liam Collazos shot two over par.

Burbank’s team of Noah Grigorian and Don Pio shot three over.

Burroughs had three teams, all of which shot 41.

Those teams featured Ethan Pieri and Henry Werenburg, Noah Rios, Jhared Concepcion, Mateo Roldan and Jarren Parungao.

Jake Koval of Providence shot even par. Jared Cadua and Preston Mamaril of Providence shot 58.