Logix Federal Credit Union Branch Manager Reflects on History in Burbank

With more than two decades of financial service experience, Senior Branch Manager Liliana Palma continues to have a passion for helping members thrive at Logix Federal Credit Union.

“Inspiration is everywhere. Between members walking into the branch to the willingness of my staff to spend time ensuring we are delivering the best possible experience, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work in Burbank.”

Logix Burbank Senior Branch Manager Liliana Palma. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Logix has deep roots in the area; it was established as Lockheed Aircraft Employees Credit Union in 1937. The name was changed in 2012 to positively position the credit union and support future growth.

“Our members are loyal, as the Burbank is a legacy branch. We have several former Lockheed employees who still come in and bank with us. They have referred generations of members,” she said. Palma has spent nearly 15 years at the credit union, assisting members daily. “Working in Burbank, I’ve come to really appreciate the sense of community,” she said. “The city has a rich history, and the residents care about each other. The businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations create great partnerships; the opportunity to connect is available and unique.”

Most recently, Logix was a sponsor of Leadership Burbank’s class project, supporting the Burbank Animal Shelter. Branch Relationship Manager Sylvia Garcia participated as the fundraising chair.

“I truly enjoyed participating in the Leadership Burbank program,” Garcia said. “We spent one Friday a month from August to April learning about how the city, small and large businesses and so many others collaborate. Fortunately, Liliana (Palma) supported me in this effort to learn more about the town I grew up in and to give back.”

The Burbank branch is comprised of more than 25 staffers – a robust team, and each serves in an important capacity, and many of them are bilingual, speaking Spanish, Tagalog, Korean and Armenian.

L/R Logix Burbank Branch Relationship Manager Sylvia Garcia recent Leadership Burbank Grad also pictured with Burbank Branch Manager Liliana Palma. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

“Logix has many of the services the larger banks have. Most recently, we launched its Smarter Banking at Work program, designed to empower businesses and their employees with financial tools and resources. The credit union also offers a comprehensive suite of business accounts, tailored to meet the specific needs of area companies,” Palma said. “Businesses, such as a small start-up or a well-established business, will find that Logix has the resources to support their success.”

Palma continues to balance work and home life. Outside of the branch, she spends time with her husband, two boys and her family.

“My family has a lot of energy; we enjoy traveling, trying new foods and meeting new people,” she said. “I am happy to enjoy my personal life, and I look forward to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families when I’m in the branch.”

The branch is located at 100 N. First Street in Burbank; another nearby location is Toluca Lake at 10064 Riverside Dr. For more information, visit www.logixbanking.com.

Logix branches are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The credit union operates 19 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties..