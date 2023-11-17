Logix Federal Credit Union Opens Branch in Toluca Lake

Logix Federal Credit Union announced today the opening of its newest branch, located at 10064 Riverside Drive, in the heart of Toluca Lake. Branch staff will be available to advise members on a full line of financial services, including deposit, loan, and investment products, all in a clean and comfortable atmosphere.

“We’re excited to move into the neighborhood of Toluca Lake,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “This location was selected because of its ease of access to members in and around the eastern San Fernando Valley. We’re looking forward to offering our services to area residents and joining the thriving business community along Riverside Drive.”

The new branch is the credit union’s 19th location. Other nearby locations include Downtown Burbank, Pasadena and Tarzana.

Toluca Lake Branch Manager Priscilla Gonzalez and Branch Service Manager Agustin Gaytan will lead an experienced and knowledgeable staff to help meet members’ needs.

“I am passionate about helping our members reach their financial potential,” Gonzalez said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to become a part of this neighborhood. It is a perfect balance of small-town charm and successful local businesses. We’re already feeling at home within this wonderful community.”

Logix is the presenting sponsor of the Toluca Lake Homeowners Association’s Fall Festival and Turkey Trot on November 19. During a pre-race barbecue on November 12, runners will have the opportunity to pick up their race packet in the Logix parking lot.

Local Realtor Scott Morris, who serves as director emeritus of the Toluca Lake HOA Board, shared his enthusiasm for Logix opening its doors in Toluca Lake.

“Having Logix open a branch here is a real benefit to Toluca Lake,” Morris said. “It’s clear that they truly care about making a difference in the communities they serve.”

Logix will join the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce for its Holiday Open House on December 1.

“We are fortunate to have a number of thriving businesses as chamber members,” Chamber President Erick Garcia said. “This list of organizations includes Logix, and we know they will welcome our local merchants, and residents, and will help with our mission of enhancing the competitive economic climate of the Toluca Lake community.”

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 35,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 240,000 members and $9.9 billion in assets. Logix operates 19 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.