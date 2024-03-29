Longtime Burbank Resident Mike R. Bolton Passes Away

Mike R. Bolton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on March 2, 2024, at the age of 72. His cherished daughter, Becky, was by his side.

Son of the late Merrill & Georgia Bolton, Mike was a proud Burbank resident for much of his life. His father, Merrill worked as Lockheed’s Union Secretary for many years throughout Mike’s childhood.

Mike attended Bret Harte Elementary, Luther Middle School, and John Burroughs High School, graduating in the Class of 1972. He went on to study at Los Angeles Valley College and, upon completion, served in the US Air Force, stationed at Beale Airforce Base.

After returning to Burbank in 1976, he became a Shaklee Rep, quickly becoming an expert on Vitamins and Shaklee cleaning products.

That same year, Mike became a founding member of Burbank Neighborhood Radio Watch, a citizen group of CB enthusiasts who assisted the city with multiple functions. These included Park Patrol, Burbank on Parade, and The July 4th festival at McCambridge Park, as well as being a mobile canteen for the Burbank Fire Department.

Among Mike’s other exciting careers was Freelance (Stringer) Photographer for the Burbank Daily Review. He pursued this creative outlet for many years, having numerous front page, sports, and feature pictures published.

Mike went to work for The Burbank Studios (currently Warner Bros.) as a Security Officer. He worked hard to climb the ladder and eventually found himself promoted to the rank of Sergeant, taking over the Traffic Division.

In 1979, Mike left the studios to take a position as a security officer at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. His position at Lockheed required him to have Classified Security Clearance, which he maintained during his career at Lockheed. Mike fit the job perfectly. He worked posts, guard houses, and their dispatch center, finally taking a position in their Alarms division, working at all their locations for 35 years. He retired in 2014.

Mike and his beloved wife, Debbie, shared a deep and meaningful passion for dogs. They were Seeing Eye Dog Fosters for many years and parented many seeing eye dog graduates. Mike learned dog training from the best around him, and he trained hundreds of dogs for clients and friends throughout the years. His company was called “Mike Bolton the Dog Trainer.”

Mike’s wife, Debbie, passed away in June 1999, followed by his daughter, Denise, in December 2019. He leaves behind his daughter Becky of Rancho Cucamonga and two grandchildren, Chase and Hunter.

Memorial Services for Mike will be held on April 20th at Noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, with a reception to follow in his old Ontario Street neighborhood.