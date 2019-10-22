Longtime Community Member and Pillar Peter McGrath Passes Away

Peter McGrath passed peacefully in his home surrounded lovingly by his children on October 17, 2019, in Burbank, CA following a brief struggle with cancer. He was 92.

Pete was born on February 2, 1927, in San Francisco, CA. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in Business in 1950. He married his sweetheart Lou Ann Lison also in 1950.

Pete worked in various industrial sweeper companies from 1948 onward, eventually forming the R.J. Lison Co. in 1954. He sold power sweepers for the first few years and eventually became the President and General Manager. He sold the business in 1987 and retired to an active life as a community volunteer in the City of Burbank.

When his son Bob was 6 years old, Pete and his son joined the YMCA Indians Guides, which started his meaningful service as a volunteer. Organizations Pete has served as a volunteer or as a leader were Burbank YMCA, First Congregational Church of Burbank, Burbank Police Commission, Burbank Board of Leadership, Burbank Noon Rotary Club, Burbank Rotary Foundation, Verdugo Mental Health, Wesley Homes, Burbank Housing Corporation, Salvation Army, Red Cross, Burbank Senior Board, Burbank RSVP, Burbank Supporters of Senior Service, Los Angeles County Commission for Older Americans, California Senior Legislature and the Burbank School Board.

Pete was honored in December by Burbank Noon Rotary with a Lifetime Achievement Award, he received several honors from Presidents of the United States to local Burbank City Council Members, recently Burbank Housing Authority named one of their new buildings “Pete’s Place” in honor of his service to the Burbank Housing Authority where he served as President for many years.

Pete is survived by his daughter Peggy Christ, son-in-law Jim Christ, son Bob McGrath, daughter-in-law Bettina Stammen, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pete will be buried in a public ceremony at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at Old North Church on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Burbank Noon Rotary Club or La Providencia Guild Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.