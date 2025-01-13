Looking to Donate to Fire Victims? Burbank Police Warn of Scams to Look Out For

Beware of fraudulent organizations falsely claiming to be charities or nonprofits aiding fire victims. Scammers are actively targeting vulnerable individuals, exploiting their distress and concern. Below are some important warnings to help you recognize and avoid scams.

Be cautious when donating to fire relief efforts. Always verify the legitimacy of the charity or organization, especially if they reached out to you directly. Use trusted platforms like Charity Navigator to check the legitimacy of organizations before donating.

Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Beware of unsolicited phone calls or text messages asking for donations for fire recovery. Honest organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate organizations will give you time to decide. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists that you can only pay with cryptocurrency, a wire transfer service like Western Union or MoneyGram, a payment app, or a gift card. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

Fake City, County, or Federal Employees. Do not trust anyone who approaches you claiming to be a representative of the City, County, or Federal government without proper identification. Government workers will not ask for payment for services on the spot or pressure you into making immediate decisions. Verify their credentials by contacting the relevant agency directly using official contact information, not the details they provide.

Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Resources to Verify Authenticity of badges, credentials, and information you receive:

Burbank Fire Department: (818) 238-3473 – www.burbankfire.us

Burbank Water and Power: (818) 238-3700 – www.burbankwaterandpower.com

Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs: (800) 593-8222 – www.dcba.lacounty.gov

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): (800-621-3362 – www.fema.gov

American Red Cross: 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) www.redcross.org

The Burbank Police Department reminds you to always report suspicious activity on our non-emergency, 24-hour number, at 818-238-3000. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.