Los Angeles County Opens Buena Vista Library as a Emergency Cooling Center

By On May 6, 2020

 With warm weather arriving in Los Angeles County, vulnerable populations such as the elderly who do not live in air-conditioned homes may need relief from the heat.

To meet this need, L.A. County has opened eight Emergency Cooling Centers. One of these sites will be in Burbank at the Buena Vista Branch Library Meeting Room, 300 N. Buena Vista St.

The cooling center will be open from May 6, 2020 – May 7, 2020, from 12:00 P.M – 6:00 P.M.

The cooling center will be fully managed and operated by Los Angeles County employees.

Visitors are required to bring and wear a face covering at the centers.
While everyone visiting the center is required to practice social distancing, remaining six feet
from staff and other guests, they are allowed to sit closer to members of their household.

Visitors who have COVID-19 symptoms — cough, fever, or difficulty breathing — or are actively
following isolation or quarantine orders are not allowed in the centers. Hand sanitizer, soap, and
water, or another disinfectant will be available at each location.

The Buena Vista Library is not open for normal operations at this time

