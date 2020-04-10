Lots of Spring Sports Questions Left Unanswered Due to COVID-19

With the loss of the high school sports spring season due to COVID-19, many will wonder for years what could have happened if they were able to finish off the season and for some their high school careers under normal circumstances.

But those lingering questions will never be answered as we all struggle to get through our daily lives stranded in our homes pondering what could have been.

Some of the things that come to mind are locally are:

Would Burroughs senior Maya Wilson repeat as the CIF Southern Section Division 3 champion in the 200 freestyle and would she add a 500 title as well before she heads off to UCLA? Would Burbank High junior Jayla Flowers improve on her 39-6 in the triple jump from last season and break the prestigious 40-foot barrier, which would make her one of the best in the nation? Would Burroughs Eli Gault-Crabb break his school’s 26-year-old record in the pole vault of 16 feet, 4 ¾ inches? Gault-Crabb is a junior and already cleared 16 feet early in the season, a mark that would almost definitely get him into the state finals Would the Burroughs boys’ golf team hold off have been able to win all six league matches against Arcadia and take away the league title that the Apaches have owned for a very long time. Burroughs won the first two league matches, including one on Arcadia’s home course and appeared to be on its way. Should the Indians should be able to call themselves league champions Would anyone even be able to win a game in the Pacific League against the Burroughs boys’ volleyball team, which even defeated Redondo Union in a tournament. Yes, that’s a beach school that has pro volleyball players living all over within its attendance boundaries. Would Burbank High’s JJ Nakao repeat as the Pacific League champion in golf? How high would Victor Goli rank on the list of Burbank High’s top-10 in the 3,200 meters in school history? Goli was just one second away from getting into the top 10 and had aspirations of getting as close as he could to 9 minutes even. Would have the Burroughs softball team been able to challenge defending CIF champion Crescenta Valley for the league title? Would Burbank High’s Emma Cusumano break any of her older sister Haleigh’s personal bests in various track and field events? Would the Burroughs football team get Spring Football practice going under new coach Jesse Craven? Craven said he still has not met the team, but is able to use technology to send messages to his players.

We hope everyone stays safe and hope that we can all see each other again on fields, gyms, courses and in pools in the fall.