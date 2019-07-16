Lotus & Light Brings Fresh Flavors, Light Plates To Burbank

Lotus & Light, an absolutely excellent Vietnamese/Asian Fusion restaurant in the Lakeside Shopping Center on Pass Avenue in Burbank, has been open for almost a year and they’ve developed quite a solid clientele in that time, with good reason.

We recently visited for the first time and were blown away by the atmosphere, the friendliness and attentiveness of the servers and, most importantly, the food.

Excellent pho, top notch rice plates, fresh and tasty summer rolls and a flavorful papaya salad, topped off with Thai iced tea and ice cold lemon water, had us enjoying every bite.

With a menu that offers a lot of choices for any mood, from a solid selection of starters and vegetarian/vegan options, to vermicelli noodle dishes, rice plates, pho and a few banh mi sandwiches, Lotus & Light also tout a range of desserts, beer and wine.

The interior is bright, light and airy and the mood is upbeat and friendly. Bathrooms are clean and accessible. Parking is available in the busy Lakeside Shopping Center lot or on surrounding streets.

Lotus & Light is a prime example of how to create a restaurant that is welcoming and popular, with food, ambiance and good service.

The Lotus Papaya Salad was gingery and slightly spicy and so fresh. Summer Rolls, packed with juicy shrimp, crisp cucumber and leafy green lettuce, were perked up with a spicy peanut dipping sauce. The Thai iced teas were the right amount of creamy sweetness and aromatic tea.

Chicken Pho was some of the best pho we’ve ever had – light, but very chicken-y broth, tender chicken, with a perfect balance of onion, basil, lime juice, sprouts and a nice heat from the green chili pepper.

The Chicken Over Rice plate included three different ginger compotes, one mild and two spicy. Balanced with a small bowl of chicken broth to cleanse the palate, the dish was one lovely combination of flavors after another.

The Filet Mignon Basil Chili dish started with white rice, covered with quality, tender steak with basil and chilis for a little spice, topped with a fried egg that once mixed in, made every bite creamy and complex.

Wow. We will be back soon to try more of the menu. So many items look amazing; we can only imagine their flavors. Lotus & Light is Tops In Town for excellent Vietnamese/Asian Fusion food, friendly service and cleanliness.

Restaurant Info: Lotus & Light is located at 345 N. Pass Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505. 818-562-7777. Lotus & Light is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Lotus & Light receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)