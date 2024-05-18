Lucsik Qualifies for State

Bulldog junior sets yet another new school record in the pole vault.

Burbank High junior Ogden Lucsik has set yet another personal best and school record in the boys’ pole vault.

Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High, Lucsik cleared 16 feet to finish fifth amongst Southern Section competitors across all divisions.

Lucsik started the competition at 14 feet and cleared on his first attempts at that height as well as at 14-6 and 15-0. He cleared 15-6 on his second attempt and cleared 16-0 on his third attempt.

He missed three attempts at 16-6.



The competition was won by Jaden McKee of Martin Luther King High in Riverside, who won at 16-6.



Lucsik was joined by four others who cleared 16-0.



Michael Cullen, a junior at Redlands High, was the only other underclassman amongst the five.



The state meet is next weekend at Buchanan High in Clovis, near Fresno.



