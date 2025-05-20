Lucsik, Virtue Win CIF Titles

Burbank, Providence seniors take home titles in their respective divisions.

Ogden Lucsik became the first person at Burbank High School to win a CIF Southern Section championship in 15 years as he won the Division 1 boys pole vault at the section finals on Saturday at Moorpark High School.

Lucsik, who is committed to attend Cornell University, also set a personal best of 16 feet, 2 inches in winning the event.

He cleared on the first attempt at every height. He eventually missed on three attempts at 16-5.

The last time a team or individual won a CIF title for Burbank High was 2010, when Greg Dotson went 1:50.38 in taking the Division 1 title in the 800.

Providence High senior Henry Virtue also won a CIF title, as he took the Division 4 title in the 800 in 1:55.23.

Providence senior Aedan Granish finished seventh in the Division 4 finals in the 1,600 in 4:22.97.

Providence senior Natalie Gonzalez finished third in the Division 4 finals of the girls’ 3,200 in 11:28.13.

Burroughs senior Quiana Laughlin finished ninth in the Division 1 girls’ long jump in 16-11 1/4.