Lusanet Collective Celebrates Store’s One Year Anniversary

Lusanet Collective celebrated its one-year anniversary on August 6th, surrounded by friends, family, and community members. The event featured a DJ, food, cake cutting, and champagne toast.

Lusanet Collective is a retail store in the heart of Downtown Burbank that curates fashion from designers around the world. The store features a retail space but also serves the creative community as an idea-exchange platform, a resource bank, an exhibitor venue, and a gathering place for creative professionals. Co-owners Lusine Simonyan and Anet Abnous are entrepreneurs themselves who bring a variety of experiences to their businesses.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The anniversary event gave attendees an opportunity to experience the essence of Lusanet Collective firsthand, and celebrate the remarkable year of growth the store has had. This past year Lusanet Collective has held engaging in-person and online shopping events, art shows, women’s health events, wine and paint nights, and much more. “We are a gifting destination that places its community at the center of its operations,” said Simonyan.

Guests of the event included organization leaders from the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Zona, as well as Police Commissioner Romik Hacobian, local influencer Nona Melkonian, and past and present Burbank Arts Commissioners. Also in attendance were designers and artists that the store carries, and community members who appreciate the connection and support Lusanet Collective provides for the community.

“The warm embrace of the Burbank community over the past year has been humbling and inspiring. The community’s support and active participation have reinforced our commitment to fostering meaningful connections and contributing positively to the local landscape,” said Simonyan, who is looking to bring in more opportunities to interact with emerging small and local designers in the coming year.

Currently, the store showcases a variety of over 40 designers ranging from small, local artisans to internationally recognized names, offering a diverse collection to its shoppers. “This diversity reflects our commitment to promoting creativity and innovation across different scales,” added Simonyan. This month’s featured artist is Angelo di Nallo who has turned 46 female Disney characters into Presidential pastel portraits.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation for the overwhelming support we’ve received from the community, and we’re excited to continue our journey of fostering connections, promoting creativity, being a creative hub for small businesses and artists and creating lasting impacts in the years ahead,” said Simonyan.