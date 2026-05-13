Luther Burbank Middle School Brings History to Life During World History Day

Luther Burbank Middle School’s campus was transformed into a vibrant celebration of global cultures on Friday, May 1, as seventh-grade students took part in the school’s long-standing World History Day tradition.

For more than two decades, the immersive event has been a highlight of the academic year, giving students the opportunity to experience history beyond the classroom through food, music, art, performance, cultural attire, and hands-on activities.

Students were encouraged to dress in costumes representing the civilizations and time periods they studied in their social studies classes, including Renaissance Europe, early American civilizations such as the Maya, Aztec, and Inca, Asian civilizations including Imperial China and Medieval Japan, and West African trading kingdoms.

World History Day at Luther Middle School 2026. Photo by Ashley Erikson

Suggested attire included peasants, kings and queens, jesters, clergy, friars, archers, and other historically inspired costumes. For many students, the opportunity to wear cultural or historical dress offered a more tangible connection to the people, traditions, and stories they had been learning about throughout the school year.

The event is designed to make history more engaging and memorable by helping students better understand the customs, clothing, art, and daily life of civilizations from around the world. It also encourages curiosity, cultural appreciation, and respect for the diverse traditions that continue to shape communities today.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day came when the entire seventh-grade class gathered on the school field for a live medieval jousting demonstration. Knights in full armor rode horses across the field, charging with lances raised and giving students a rare look at the pageantry and combat traditions of medieval Europe.

World History Day at Luther Middle School 2026. Photo by Ashley Erikson

Throughout the day, students “traveled” through different regions and time periods by rotating through a variety of interactive activities. They played ancient sports such as Pok-A-Tok, explored scientific inventions, sampled traditional cuisine, created visual art, and stepped into the world of Shakespearean theater.

The day concluded with a powerful Taiko drumming performance from a group presented by The Music Center. The performance brought students together for an energetic finale that celebrated the rhythm, movement, and cultural significance of Japanese drumming.