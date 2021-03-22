Luther Burbank Middle School Honored As 2021 California Distinguished School

Luther Burbank Middle School has been recognized as a 2021 California Distinguished School, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday, March 18.

“The 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes California schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education for all students,” said Thurmond in a letter to Luther Principal Dr. Oscar Macias.

Over 100 middle and high schools were recognized as 2021 California Distinguished Schools, with Luther being the only one from Burbank Unified School District this year.

The California Department of Education (CDE) identifies and awards eligible schools based on performance and progress on state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard, the state’s accountability and improvement system and considers test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate, according to a media release from the CDE.

“These schools are great examples of California’s commitment to provide outstanding public education for all students, and their data-driven efforts have helped ensure that their students leave with the tools and skills they need to be successful after graduation,” Thurmond said. “Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together.”

“This distinction is a testament to all the great programs that exist for all our learners at Luther Burbank Middle School,” commented Macias. “Our teachers have worked diligently, along with our hard-working support staff and administrators, to be awarded this honor.”

“We are grateful to have such positive working partnerships with our parents/guardians and local Burbank businesses,” he added. “I couldn’t be more proud of what this Yellow Jacket Nation community has accomplished.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to congratulate the entire Luther Burbank Middle School community for this well-deserved honor,” said Superintendent Matt Hill.

The CDE will honor the 2021 California Distinguished Schools at a virtual awards ceremony in the near future. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, middle and high schools who met 2021 eligibility criteria have been named as California Distinguished Schools without having to go through the application process, according to the CDE. The application process is slated to resume for 2022 recognition.

More information on the California Distinguished Schools program can be found on the CDE website.