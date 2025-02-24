Luther Burbank Middle School Hosts First-Ever Masked Singer Competition

The excitement was electric at Luther Burbank Middle School (LBMS) on Thursday, February 20th, as the school hosted its first ever Luther’s Masked Singer—a lively event presented by the LBMS Yearbook Staff. Staff members took the stage to belt out performances while keeping their identities hidden beneath comical, inflatable costumes, leaving students and judges guessing throughout the night.

Inspired by the popular reality competition The Masked Singer, where celebrities perform incognito, the LBMS version swapped Hollywood stars for beloved teachers and faculty, all for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will support the Yearbook Staff by funding the purchase of new computers which will provide them with advanced software, and larger screens to enhance the yearbook creation process.

Luther’s Masked Singer 2025. Photo by Tara Lynn Wagner.

Before each performance, a pre-recorded video offered cryptic clues about the contestant’s identity. As they took the stage, backup dancers—who were also in the dark about who was behind the mask—joined in the fun, bringing the stage to life behind the performer.

A panel of student judges had the task of deciphering the mystery, asking yes-or-no questions before taking their best guesses. The disguised contestants included a colorful lineup of characters: an Among Us alien, an upside-down clown, a dinosaur, a shark, an axolotl, a unicorn, and a bee.

The crowd erupted in cheers for every performance, but one act stole the show—Divasaur, a larger-than-life T-Rex, dazzled the audience with his powerhouse vocals. Students leaped to their feet, cheering wildly and speculating about who could be inside the suit.

Luther’s Masked Singer 2025. Photo by Tara Lynn Wagner.

After all performances concluded, the big reveal took place. One by one, contestants removed unzipped their costumes, shocking the audience.

Here’s a look at the costumed competitors and the Luther staff members behind the masks:

Alien Among Us – Dina Harney (teacher)

(teacher) Buggy the Star Clown – Carlos Solarzano (teacher)

(teacher) Luna Corn – Cari Knight (teacher)

(teacher) Full Throttle Axolotl – Christina Concidine (teacher)

(teacher) Queen Bee – Luci Bowers (staff)

(staff) Frank Sharknatra – Michael Concidine (staff)

(staff) Divasaur – Leo Ayala (choreographer)

With a packed house, enthusiastic participation, and a successful fundraiser for the yearbook program, LBMS’s first Masked Singer competition proved to be an unforgettable event—one that students and staff will be talking about for the rest of the school year.