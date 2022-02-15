Luther Burbank Middle School to Host its Inaugural ‘Community Day’

Luther Burbank Middle School will be hosting its inaugural Community Day on Wednesday, February 23, a campus-wide celebration of diversity, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. The day will include videos and discussion groups on subjects such as Equality vs. Equity and Understanding Differences. Summer Gomez, founder of ReachOUT Consulting, and principal Dr. Oscar Macias will give presentations to all grade levels.

Community Day will begin at the first bell and continue through the end of the shortened school day at 12:32 pm and is intended as a day of celebrating the diverse student body at LBMS as well as the wider Burbank community and raising the visibility of the BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and disabled members of our community. The event is sponsored by the LBMS DEI Committee, whose mission is to strengthen the LBMS core values of Community, Excellence, and Respect through diversity, equity, inclusion, and acceptance.