Luther Burbank Middle School VMA Presents Pop Show 2026: “Feel Like Dancing”

The Luther Burbank Middle School Vocal Music Association is excited to present its annual Pop Show, “Feel Like Dancing,” showcasing the vibrant talents of our choir students. This fun-filled performance promises to entertain audiences with music, dance, and lively pre-show acts.

Event Details

Join us for Pop Show 2026 from May 7 to May 9. Each evening’s performance begins at 7:00 PM, with special pre-show acts starting at 6:45 PM. Come early to catch all the excitement!

Ticket Information

VIP and reserved seats are available for purchase online. General admission tickets can be bought at the box office and at the door. Please note, ticket sales close at noon on the day of the show.

Special Offer

Burbank elementary school students are invited to attend for free! Simply use the password “ABRACADABRA” at the door for complimentary entry.

Location

All performances will take place at the LBMS Auditorium, located at 3700 W Jeffries Ave, Burbank, CA.

Don’t miss this exciting event! We welcome families, friends, and community members to support our students and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music and dance.