Luther Burbank Middle School VMA Presents Pop Show 2026: “Feel Like Dancing”

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Luther Burbank Middle School has been recognized as a 2021 California Distinguished School and a 2021 Exemplary Arts Education School. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The Luther Burbank Middle School Vocal Music Association is excited to present its annual Pop Show, “Feel Like Dancing,” showcasing the vibrant talents of our choir students. This fun-filled performance promises to entertain audiences with music, dance, and lively pre-show acts.

MBB 2024
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Event Details
Join us for Pop Show 2026 from May 7 to May 9. Each evening’s performance begins at 7:00 PM, with special pre-show acts starting at 6:45 PM. Come early to catch all the excitement!

Ticket Information
VIP and reserved seats are available for purchase online. General admission tickets can be bought at the box office and at the door. Please note, ticket sales close at noon on the day of the show.

Special Offer
Burbank elementary school students are invited to attend for free! Simply use the password “ABRACADABRA” at the door for complimentary entry.

Location
All performances will take place at the LBMS Auditorium, located at 3700 W Jeffries Ave, Burbank, CA.

Chamber
CBIS DataTax
UCLA Health

Don’t miss this exciting event! We welcome families, friends, and community members to support our students and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music and dance.

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