Luther Middle School Brings History to Life with Immersive World History Day

On Friday, May 9, the campus of Luther Burbank Middle School transformed into a vibrant celebration of global cultures as 7th grade students took part in the school’s long-standing tradition—World History Day. For over two decades, this immersive event is a highlight of the academic year, designed to bring the pages of the history books to life through food, music, art, performance, and cultural dress.

Students were encouraged to dress up in costumes representing the diverse cultures they explored in their Social Studies classes. “Wearing traditional attire allows students to appreciate and respect the diverse cultures that make up our world. It fosters a sense of pride in possibly their own heritage and curiosity about other cultures,” said the letter sent out to 7th grade families to prepare for the event. “Dressing in cultural costumes provides a tangible way for students to learn about history and traditions. It brings history to life and makes learning more engaging and memorable.”

World History Day, Luther Middle School

Encouraged costumes included attire from Renaissance Europe like peasants, kings and queens, jesters, clergy, friars, and archers. It also included Early American Civilizations (Maya, Aztec and Inca,) Asian Civilizations (Imperial China and Medieval Japan), and West African Trading Kingdoms.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the day came as the entire 7th grade class gathered on the school field to witness a thrilling live demonstration of medieval jousting. Knights in full armor rode majestic horses, charging at one another with lances raised high, offering students a rare and exhilarating glimpse into medieval European combat traditions.

World History Day, Luther Middle School.

Throughout the day, students “traveled” the globe, rotating through hands-on activities—playing ancient sports like Pok-A-Tok, engineering scientific inventions, indulging in traditional cuisine, creating visual art, and even stepping into the world of Shakespearean theater. The day culminated in a crowd-pleasing performance by a Taiko drumming group from The Music Center, providing a powerful finale that celebrated the rhythm and energy of Japanese culture.

The event was made possible through the generous support of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation and Luther’s PTSA, as well as family donations. World History Day continues to be a vibrant and well-loved event by the students, year after year.