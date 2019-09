Dr. Oscar Macias, Principal at Luther Middle School, has announced the wildly exciting fundraising event “Running in the Halls” has an Oct 5 date for this year’s running.

This 5K gives both students and former students (better known as adults) a chance to run threw the halls of the school without getting yelled at or having to serve a detention.

This event comes close to selling out so signup NOW!.

Registration starts @ 7 a.m.

Individual registration is $25 or a team of 10 is $200