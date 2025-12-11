Macias Launches “Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee”

The following email message was sent out by Acting BUSD Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias:

Dear Burbank Unified School District Community,

In the spirit of our continued commitment to fiscal transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability, I am announcing the formation of the Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC). This committee will serve as a collaborative advisory group to help review, understand, and provide input on the District’s budget priorities and financial decision-making.

Why This Committee Is Being Formed

This committee will help ensure that our budgeting process reflects the values and priorities of our students, families, staff, and broader BUSD community. SBAC will deepen our commitment to ethical leadership and inclusive decision-making, help meet ongoing challenges related to enrollment, staffing and state funding and provide a window into how public funds are allocated and spent.

Committee Composition

The SBAC will include a diverse group of education partners, including:

Parent Teachers Association (3)

Burbank Teachers Association (BTA) (3)

California School Employees Association (CSEA) (3)

Burbank Association of School Administrators (BASA) (3)

Community members (3)

Student representatives (3): We are especially committed to including student representatives who can bring forward the perspectives of their peers. Students interested in serving are encouraged to apply and will be supported throughout the process.

Application and Selection Process

We invite the community to apply across the BUSD community. To ensure broad representation, the selection process will consider:

School site diversity

Grade-span representation

Experience or interest in school finance, governance, or advocacy

Commitment to equity and collaboration

Members of PTA, BTA, CSEA, and BASA should consult their respective organization’s guidelines regarding participation on this committee.

The online application form will be available sent via BUSD eNews on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and will remain open until Friday, December 19, 2025 @ 5 p.m. Final selections will be made by the Superintendent’s Office in consultation with the Board of Education, with the goal of convening the first meeting in January 2026. Those selected will be contacted by the Interim Superintendent directly.

Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC) Application

The goal of this group is to meet on a monthly basis. Dates and times will be determined later.

The Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee is another step towards strengthening trust, transparency, and shared responsibility in how we steward public resources. I look forward to working with this group to ensure our budget reflects the needs and aspirations of our entire BUSD community.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support.

In Partnership,

Dr. Macias