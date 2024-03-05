Madcap Balloons Named myBurbank’s Best Event Entertainment

Meet Madcap Balloons, named Best Event Entertainment in the 2023 myBurbank’s Best Contest!

Madcap Balloons is a family business started by husband-and-wife duo, Seth, and Theresa Harding. The origin story starts when Seth travelled from the Midwest to California to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He states, “Within a couple of years, a friend from school introduced me to the world of children’s birthday parties and more specifically performing as a costumed character.” If you ask Theresa how she got started in balloons, her answer is always the same, “I married a clown!”

After clowning around together, the couple decided to focus on the art of Balloons and thus Madcap Balloons was established almost a dozen years ago.

Seth and Theresa have done many events in the Burbank area. Between Decorating events at the Burbank Town Center or twisting balloons in front of Bell Cottage at Magnolia Park Night (formerly Ladies’ Night Out when it first began) or Holiday in the Park, the couple have enjoyed their “family regulars” and meeting new folks.

Theresa states, “There is a great reward in creating balloon art and seeing everyone’s faces light up and experience joy! Especially during a time when there’s so much negativity in the world, I don’t see myself as a Balloon Artist, but rather a smile creator.”

Madcap started by providing entertainment by way of twisting and sculpting balloons for a variety of events. Everything from birthday parties, corporate and non-profit events, schools, weddings, religious celebrations, baby showers and even memorials. One of the things that they are most proud of as a company is the level of enthusiasm that we have been able to maintain over the last several years.

The company has expanded from intricate balloon animals to much larger scale in the world of décor. From Jeeps, Ferris Wheels, Eiffel Tower, Large Ice Cream Cones etc… There is no limit to Large Balloon Sculptures! Leave it to Madcap to use their imagination to transform your request to a reality. The couple is an award-winning team who not only serve locally but get requested to work events all over the United States. They have been featured on such media outlooks such as Ryan Seacrest 102.7 Radio Show, John Krasinski’s Instagram profile Some Good News, Access Hollywood, and much more!

Seth states, “Our common goal is to create memorable experiences at whatever event we take part in. Life itself is a gift and should be celebrated. Therefore, Life is a party, we just make sure you have balloons…”

Contact Info: