Magical Holiday Parade Returns to the Streets of Toluca Lake

Santa and his reindeer brought the Magical Holiday Parade through Toluca Lake with a procession of floats and carolers singing to local Burbank and Toluca Lake residents who lined the streets throughout the route singing along with the parades.

The festive procession began its Christmas Eve event traveling slowly south of Riverside Dr., the first time it had done so in its 40-plus year history, heading and ending back there nearly an hour and a half later.

This fun tradition began in 1982 when a group of holiday festive friends drove around the neighborhood singing Christmas carols in a single pickup truck. It then grew to an 18-wheeler truck among the neighbors of Toluca Lake and surrounding areas and became a beloved Burbank area holiday tradition.

During the past couple of years the parade had been limited, even absent, due to unavoidable conditions.

Christmas Eve, it was back bigger and more joyful than ever.