Magnolia Corner Opens With Revamped Space, Solid Bar Menu

Magnolia Corner has been open for about two months, with a remodeled interior, back patio and a solid menu of typical bar food.

A bar has stood on that spot for many decades, and the new owner has chosen to highlight the historical aspect of the property. Perhaps it’s an attempt to direct attention away from the recent, previous owners who made national headlines during the Covid pandemic for defying orders to close and inviting outside protestors to camp out on that corner for months affecting the other businesses and residents of the area. Ultimately, the previous owners lost their Conditional Use Permit and sold the property.

The new operator has chosen to leave the exterior the same, even going so far as to hang a photograph in the main bar area given to them by the owner of the saloon from thirty years ago. The large mural of galloping cowboys on horses along Naomi Street also remains. The neon sign has been reworked to proclaim “Magnolia Corner” instead of “Tin Horn Flats.”

We’ve stopped by a few times and the consensus is that Magnolia Corner is still working out the kinks. A weekday lunchtime meal was practically perfect, with a fantastic Classic Cheeseburger, made medium to order, and excellent, freshly made fries seasoned with parsley, salt and pepper. However, there were only about five people eating, or rather, drinking, in the place at the time. Magnolia Corner’s Grilled Chicken Plate features house made hummus and a fresh green salad. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We also tried a Friday night, on the early side around six p.m. It was fairly busy, but we were still able to get a table without a wait. However, the bar was out of a few things, that our server didn’t know about and had to come back and amend. We ultimately ordered a pretzel, the Classic Cheeseburger and the Grilled Chicken Plate.

The pretzel was warm, delicious and soft, paired with a basic jalapeño cheese sauce. The chicken plate with hummus and a fresh, green salad was good. The Classic Cheeseburger arrived well done although it was ordered medium, seemed to be missing some of its sauces, and the fries were hard, mildly warm and not seasoned at all. The pretzel at Magnolia Corner is served warm and soft with a jalapeño cheese dip. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Whether busy or slow, the servers are friendly and the bathrooms are clean. Magnolia Corner has made the back patio more inviting and constructed a side patio. They’ve also installed a number of flat screens throughout in anticipation of sports crowds.

While many people in the community may wish for this place to have a more varied or healthy menu and be more accommodating to children, Magnolia Corner is absolutely a sports bar, and it’s incongruous to see children, especially loud ones running about on a busy Friday evening. Places like Golden Road can accommodate families more easily with its larger footprint and a separate place for kids outside.

We’ve tried their beers on draft, most of which are drawn from local producers like Golden Road and Paperback Brewing Co, and they were tasty. The location offers a full bar. Prices are expensive, but so is going out to eat or drink most anywhere these days. Magnolia Corner’s main bar features a large wooden bar and lots of tables. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Magnolia Corner is off to a strong start. From what we see, the new owner has done a lot of work making the place look nice inside. The menu has a variety of typical bar food offerings. If the food can be made with consistency and as ordered, this bar could be a good place for a burger and a beer.

We look forward to seeing Magnolia Corner grow. In the past, this place was always a hole in the wall, even if a historical one. The new owner has done a lot with making the interior and the patios welcoming. Perhaps in the future, he may lean into changing the exterior which unfortunately has come to symbolize a very negative and stressful time in Burbank history.

For an impressive remodel, a welcoming atmosphere, and some tasty eats, Magnolia Corner earns an On The Marquee.

Restaurant Info: Magnolia Corner is located at 2623 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505. (747) 333-0043. Magnolia Corner is open Monday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Magnolia Corner receives: On The Marquee