Magnolia Park And City Of Burbank “Celebrate Community” With New Batch Of Colorful Utility Boxes

The most recent batch of utility boxes have been completed in Burbank’s Magnolia Park following the theme of “Celebrate Community,” as part of the City of Burbank’s Utility Box Beautification program.

Since 2015, the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission has spread more than 30 colorfully painted boxes throughout the city, brightening street corners and sidewalks. “Celebrate Community” is Phase 4 of the Utility Box Beautification Program.

“We came up with the theme, ‘Celebrate Community,’ well before the pandemic, acknowledging how our city and the Magnolia Park District in particular creates a welcoming hub of activity with a shopping and dining district that hosts special events and brings families, business leaders, the young and the older together,” commented Cultural Arts Commissioner and Beautification Committee Chair Suzanne Weerts. “Little did we know, 2020 would change so many things.”

“We considered postponing the project but quickly realized that NOW might be an even more important time to ‘Celebrate Community!’ Our city has united in so many ways this year. We’ve rallied behind restaurants and businesses, supported families in need, recognized our first-responders and celebrated milestones with drive-by parades.”

“Artists responded to the call for designs like never before and we received more entries than any other Phase with 83 pieces submitted!” Weerts added. “We are so grateful to our sponsors: Brad Korb Real Estate, Blast From the Past, Burbank Fine Arts Federation, myBurbank.com, IMX Autoworks and Warner Bros. for stepping up in a crazy time and helping us bring beautiful art to Magnolia Park.”

The newly painted utility boxes can be found at:

Magnolia and Pass – sponsored by Burbank Fine Arts Federation – “Thrive” by first time box artist and Burbank resident Juliane Crump.

Magnolia and Screenland – sponsored by Brad Korb Real Estate – “Taking A Stroll with my Best Friends” by artist Monika Petroczy who participated in phases 1 and 3 as well.

Magnolia and Hollywood Way – sponsored by myBurbank.com – “United We Rise” by first time artist and Burbank resident Meleny Pichardo.

Magnolia and California – sponsored by Warner Bros. – “Cartoon Kingdom” by Burbank resident and artist Sam Grinberg.

Magnolia and Buena Vista – sponsored by Magnolia Park merchant Blast from the Past – “Hand-in-hand” by artist Laishan Mui Ito who’s also done another box in Burbank.

Magnolia and Keystone – sponsored by IMX Auto Works – “Bots on Parade” by Burbank resident and artist Chad Meserve.

“I am overwhelmed by the support, positive reactions, and excitement from all the Burbankians,” commented Ito. “These stories will stay with me and keep me going as an artist. It was very heartwarming and that is one of the reasons why I love doing this project, to connect with people through art and to let people know that their city is worth the time and care to beautify.”

“We want local businesses to be excited because we are EXPANDING the Magnolia Park project to add five to six more boxes which means we have the opportunity for MORE SPONSORSHIPS!” Weerts went on to say. “We have the designs from the 83 original Phase 4 submissions and the generous funding to pay the artists for their work thanks to the Art in Public Places Committee, so all we need it for local businesses, community organizations or families to adopt the remaining boxes located at Magnolia and Avon, Magnolia and Catalina, Magnolia and Reese, Magnolia and Mariposa and Magnolia and Victory.”

The cost for Utility Box Beautification sponsorship is $500 which “gets your business name/logo on a box and the pride in knowing YOU’RE helping to beautify Burbank with color and creativity!” Weerts also said.

More information on the Utility Box Beautification Program can be found on the City of Burbank webpage.